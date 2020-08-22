New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Reveals Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah!

The brand new trailer for the upcoming DC Universe movie Wonder Woman 1984 has arrived and it features the most extended look yet of Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah!

The trailer made its debut during a DC Fandome panel in which the main cast members – Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen – made an appearance alongside director Patty Jenkins.

The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 2 after being delayed due to the pandemic.

The official synopsis for the sequel is a very brief one: “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

During the panel, Patty said, “We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular. So we’re going to stick it out — we believe in putting it in the cinema. I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon!“

The trailer for another one of Gal‘s movies was released just three days ago.