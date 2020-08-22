Top Stories
Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical &amp; Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical & Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner &amp; Devin Booker!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker!

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 1:47 pm

New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Reveals Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah!

New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Reveals Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah!

The brand new trailer for the upcoming DC Universe movie Wonder Woman 1984 has arrived and it features the most extended look yet of Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah!

The trailer made its debut during a DC Fandome panel in which the main cast members – Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen – made an appearance alongside director Patty Jenkins.

The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 2 after being delayed due to the pandemic.

The official synopsis for the sequel is a very brief one: “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

During the panel, Patty said, “We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular. So we’re going to stick it out — we believe in putting it in the cinema. I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon!“

The trailer for another one of Gal‘s movies was released just three days ago.

Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 01.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 02.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 03.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 04.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 05.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 06.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 07.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 08.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 09.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 10.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 11.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 12.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 13.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 14.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 15.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 16.
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 17
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 18
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 19
gal gadot wonder woman 1984 new trailer 20

Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Movies, Patty Jenkins, Pedro Pascal, Trailer, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr