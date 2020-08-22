Nina Dobrev & Boyfriend Shaun White Show Some Sweet PDA on Vacation in Mexico!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are enjoying a little getaway!

The 31-year-old Vampire Diaries actress and the 33-year-old Olympic snowboarder showed off some sweet PDA while at the beach on Saturday afternoon (August 22) in Tulum, Mexico.

Nina looked cute in a red bikini under a white coverup while Shaun showed off his ripped six-pack going shirtless in a red bathing suit.

The cute couple was joined by a few friends as they did some tanning on the sand before playing a game of volleyball.

Nina and Shaun first sparked romance rumors back in March while out on a bike ride together.

The two have kept their relationship off of social media for the most part, but Nina did share a couple photos of the two of them while giving Shaun a haircut!

