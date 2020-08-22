Top Stories
Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 7:38 pm

Nina Dobrev & Boyfriend Shaun White Show Some Sweet PDA on Vacation in Mexico!

Nina Dobrev & Boyfriend Shaun White Show Some Sweet PDA on Vacation in Mexico!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are enjoying a little getaway!

The 31-year-old Vampire Diaries actress and the 33-year-old Olympic snowboarder showed off some sweet PDA while at the beach on Saturday afternoon (August 22) in Tulum, Mexico.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

Nina looked cute in a red bikini under a white coverup while Shaun showed off his ripped six-pack going shirtless in a red bathing suit.

The cute couple was joined by a few friends as they did some tanning on the sand before playing a game of volleyball.

Nina and Shaun first sparked romance rumors back in March while out on a bike ride together.

The two have kept their relationship off of social media for the most part, but Nina did share a couple photos of the two of them while giving Shaun a haircut!

45+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the beach in Mexico…
Just Jared on Facebook
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 01
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 02
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 03
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 04
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 05
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 06
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 07
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 08
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 09
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 10
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 11
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 12
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 13
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 14
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 15
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 16
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 17
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 18
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 19
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 20
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 21
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 22
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 23
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 24
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 25
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 26
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 27
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 28
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 29
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 30
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 31
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 32
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 33
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 34
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 35
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 36
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 37
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 38
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 39
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 40
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 41
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 42
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 43
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 44
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 45
nina dobrev shaun white pda vacation in mexico 46

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr