Top Stories
Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical &amp; Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical & Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner &amp; Devin Booker!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker!

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 10:37 am

Red Hot Chili Peppers Mourn Death of Former Bandmate Jack Sherman

Red Hot Chili Peppers Mourn Death of Former Bandmate Jack Sherman

Jack Sherman, one of the former guitarists for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has sadly passed away.

Sherman died at the age of 64, but not much is known about his cause of death at this time.

The band announced the sad news on early Saturday morning (August 22). They wrote, “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

Jack replaced founding band member and guitarist Hillel Slovak in late 1983. He played with the band until Slovak‘s return in 1985, though he continued to contribute to their music.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Jack‘s loved one during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jack Sherman, Red Hot Chili Peppers, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kanye West has been booted off the ballot in this state - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift appeared on the new episode of Selena + Chef - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Palin has some interesting things to say about Kamala Harris - TooFab
  • Ross Lynch is sharing new photos with his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr