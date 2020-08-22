Red Hot Chili Peppers Mourn Death of Former Bandmate Jack Sherman

Jack Sherman, one of the former guitarists for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has sadly passed away.

Sherman died at the age of 64, but not much is known about his cause of death at this time.

The band announced the sad news on early Saturday morning (August 22). They wrote, “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

Jack replaced founding band member and guitarist Hillel Slovak in late 1983. He played with the band until Slovak‘s return in 1985, though he continued to contribute to their music.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Jack‘s loved one during this difficult time.