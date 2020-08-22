Republican Senator McSally Asks Supporters to Skip a Meal & Donate to Her Campaign Instead

Martha McSally, the Republican senator from Arizona, is currently running for re-election and people are pretty shocked by what she just asked her supporters to do.

At a recent event in northern Arizona, McSally asked her supporters to skip a meal and give the money from that meal to her campaign.

Arizona’s Family obtained an audio recording in which McSally is heard saying, “We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out. But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.”

McSally‘s campaign spokeswoman released a statement after the audio went viral. She said, “This is a dumb non-story about a candidate making a joke on the stump.”

While McSally used to be viewed as a moderate, she is now closely associated with the views of Donald Trump and she joined him at a campaign rally earlier this year.