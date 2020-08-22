Samara Weaving Could've Been in 'Scream 5,' But She's Explaining Why She's Not

Scream 5 is going to be directed by Radio Silence, the team behind the movie Ready or Not, and they tried to get Samara Weaving to join the cast.

Samara was the lead actress in Ready or Not, which was a critically acclaimed horror film from last year. It has an 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is rare for a horror movie.

In a new interview with Collider, Samara revealed that scheduling conflicts prevented her from being part of the upcoming Scream 5.

“We were talking about it, but our schedules aren’t gonna work, which is a bummer. We talked about it a lot, but unfortunately, because of scheduling, I couldn’t do it. I’ll still be [in Australia], working on Nine Perfect Strangers, so we couldn’t make it work. Traveling is very difficult these days,” she said.

Nine Perfect Strangers is an upcoming Hulu series based on the book by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty.

Samara praised Radio Silence and said, “They just really know tone, and they are such a great team. Matt and Tyler are just incredible. They’re so collaborative and they’re really open-minded, both with producers and also with their actors and writers. They’re really respectful. I think that they’re gonna be really, really huge.”

A huge star is rumored to be joining the Scream 5 cast after fans discovered something online.