Sofia Richie Flips Over In The Ocean With Her Paddleboard!

Sofia Richie had a big laugh after flipping over in her paddleboard during an outing with some friends in Los Angeles on Friday (August 21).

The 21-year-old model and her pals chilled out on the beach before and after heading into the ocean for some paddleboarding.

It looked like Sofia was having a great time, even when she flipped over!

This marks the first time Sofia has been spotted since it was reported that she and longtime beau Scott Disick had broken up for good.

After reuniting briefly, Sofia and Scott decided to end things for good this time around.

Apparently, this was one of the big reasons behind their split…