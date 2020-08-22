Top Stories
Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical &amp; Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Camila Morrone Get Dinner at Same Spot as Kendall Jenner &amp; Devin Booker!

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral

Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 11:29 am

Sofia Vergara Reacts to Her 'Ellen' Interviews Going Viral: 'I Was Never a Victim'

Sofia Vergara is speaking out after clips from her many interviews on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have gone viral amid the controversy surrounding Ellen.

Someone put together a compilation of clips with the caption, “Ellen is so racist.” In all of the clips, Ellen makes jokes about Sofia‘s accent.

Sofia took to Twitter on Friday (August 21) and shared a clip from one of her former interviews on the show. She wrote, “Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.”

It was just announced that Ellen‘s staff will be getting new perks when they go back to work on the new season of the show.

See which other celebs have publicly shown support for Ellen during this time.

