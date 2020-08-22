'The Suicide Squad' Full Cast & Their Characters Revealed in Brand New Teaser!

A brand new teaser for the upcoming movie The Suicide Squad has been revealed and the entire cast and their characters were unveiled in the clip!

The teaser was played during the film’s panel at DC Fandome, a live-streamed event for the DC Universe.

Some of the stars from the 2016 movie Suicide Squad are reprising their roles in the new film, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

“The Suicide Squad is by far the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie,” director James Gunn told fans during the panel. “The character I was most excited to write for was Harley Quinn there’s a chaotic, trickster god [element] to her.”

The film’s producer Peter Safran said that the project is “a total reboot… everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Click inside to the full list of actors and characters, plus the teaser…

See the cast and character list, in alphabetical order, below!

Steve Agee is King Shark

Flula Borg is Javelin

Juan Diego Botto is Presidente General Silvio Luna

Alice Braga is Sol Soria

Peter Capaldi is The Thinker

John Cena is Peacemaker

Joaquín Cosío is Mayor General Mateo Suarez

Jai Courtney is Captain Boomerang

David Dastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man

Pete Davidson is Blackguard

Viola Davis is Amanda Waller

Idris Elba is Bloodsport

Nathan Fillion is T.D.K.

Sean Gunn is Weasel

Jennifer Holland is Emilia Harcourt

Joel Kinnaman is Rick Flag

Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher 2

Mayling Ng is Mongal

Storm Reid is Bloodsport’s daughter, Tyla

Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn

Michael Rooker is Savant

Watch the teaser below!

YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/wje8plaJD3 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020

Watch another sneak peek below!