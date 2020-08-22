Top Stories
Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 8:16 pm

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Wish Son Jack a Happy 13th Birthday!

Tom Brady‘s son Jack is a teenager!

The 43-year-old Buccaneers player took to Instagram on Saturday (August 22) to wish his eldest son a happy 13th birthday.

“HB2U HB2U HB2 Jack HB2U…we love you!! ❤️❤️” Tom wrote along with a cute photo of he and Jack smiling and touching foreheads.

If you didn’t know, Tom shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom‘s wife Gisele Bundchen also wished Jack a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Jack!!!I can’t believe you are already 13!! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!!! ❤️” the 40-year-old actress wrote along with photos of Jack with his younger siblings Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7.

