Vanessa Hudgens Channels The 1970s With Her Retro Workout Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens was feeling groovy in a hot retro outfit while heading to a workout class in Los Angeles on Thursday (August 20).

The 31-year-old actress rocked her look with curly hair and chic body jewelry and after the class, headed to get a cool drink to go with BFF GG Margee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Later on the day, Vanessa had GG snap a picture of her in the cool outfit for Instagram.

“When ur best friend doubles as your Instagram boyfriend lol @ggmagree,” she captioned the pic.

GG replied in the comments, “With a booty like that how I can not take pics 🔥🔥🔥.”

Vanessa and GG were spotted out earlier in the week heading to a few other workout classes together.