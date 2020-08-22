Top Stories
Sat, 22 August 2020 at 12:09 am

Vanessa Hudgens Channels The 1970s With Her Retro Workout Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens Channels The 1970s With Her Retro Workout Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens was feeling groovy in a hot retro outfit while heading to a workout class in Los Angeles on Thursday (August 20).

The 31-year-old actress rocked her look with curly hair and chic body jewelry and after the class, headed to get a cool drink to go with BFF GG Margee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Later on the day, Vanessa had GG snap a picture of her in the cool outfit for Instagram.

“When ur best friend doubles as your Instagram boyfriend lol @ggmagree,” she captioned the pic.

GG replied in the comments, “With a booty like that how I can not take pics 🔥🔥🔥.”

Vanessa and GG were spotted out earlier in the week heading to a few other workout classes together.
vanessa hudgens groovy look gg margee class 01
vanessa hudgens groovy look gg margee class 02
vanessa hudgens groovy look gg margee class 03
vanessa hudgens groovy look gg margee class 04

Photos: BackgridUSA
