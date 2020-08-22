Top Stories
Yet Again, There's More Bad News for Kanye West's Presidential Campaign

Sat, 22 August 2020 at 8:51 pm

Zachary Levi Announces Official Title for 'Shazam!' Sequel!

The Shazam! sequel has an official title!

Zachary Levi and co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, and Adam Brody joined director David F. Sandberg during the 2020 DC FanDomee virtual fan convention on Saturday (August 22).

While they didn’t give away a lot of info about the sequel, they did announce that it will be titled Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Also during the virtual panel, it was announced that Sinbad is joining the cast!

“Sinbad, are you in Shazam 2?” Zachary asked.

“You tell me, John Krazinski, am I? Because everybody though I was in ‘Shazam 1’ before it even existed — Google it,” Sinbad joked, referencing internet theories that he’d starred in a comedy about a genie called “Shazam” in the 1990s.

In the end, Sinbad did confirm that he will be appearing in the Shazam sequel.

As of right now, Shazam: Fury of the Gods is scheduled to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.
