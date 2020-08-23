'American Idol' Alum Colton Dixon & Wife Annie Welcome Twins!

Colton Dixon is a dad!

The 28-year-old American Idol star and his wife Annie welcomed twins, People confirmed on Saturday (August 22).

The happy couple welcomed identical twin daughters Ava Dior Dixon and Athens Elizabeth Dixon on Tuesday (August 18).

Ava was born weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz., while her sister Athens weighed 5 lbs., 6 oz.

“Everyone meet Athens Elizabeth and Ava Dior Dixon. We are over the moon to experience life with these twin girls. They truly are our two little miracles,” the couple said in a statement.

The Christian music artist placed seventh on the Idol Season 11. The two started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2015, and wed in January of 2016.

