Top Stories
Lea Michele &amp; Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Sun, 23 August 2020 at 9:21 am

'American Idol' Alum Colton Dixon & Wife Annie Welcome Twins!

'American Idol' Alum Colton Dixon & Wife Annie Welcome Twins!

Colton Dixon is a dad!

The 28-year-old American Idol star and his wife Annie welcomed twins, People confirmed on Saturday (August 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Dixon

The happy couple welcomed identical twin daughters Ava Dior Dixon and Athens Elizabeth Dixon on Tuesday (August 18).

Ava was born weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz., while her sister Athens weighed 5 lbs., 6 oz.

“Everyone meet Athens Elizabeth and Ava Dior Dixon. We are over the moon to experience life with these twin girls. They truly are our two little miracles,” the couple said in a statement.

The Christian music artist placed seventh on the Idol Season 11. The two started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2015, and wed in January of 2016.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Here’s which other stars welcomed children in 2020…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Annie Dixon, Athens Dixon, Ava Dixon, Baby, Birth, Colton Dixon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The lake where Naya Rivera drowned has reopened with new precautions - TMZ
  • The cast of Riverdale will be quarantining before production begins for season five - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa looks unrecognizable - TooFab
  • Madelaine Petsch is supporting her ex - Just Jared Jr