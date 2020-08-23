Brandy & Monica Will Face Off in 'Verzuz' Battle!

Brandy and Monica are having a showdown!

The singers, who teamed up for the iconic “The Boy Is Mine” duet in 1998, will be facing off in the next Verzuz battle, it was revealed on Saturday night (August 22).

“Get ready for the queens!” the official Verzuz Instagram announced in their post, adding that the competition will happen on August 31 at 8 p.m. ET live from Tyler Perry Studios on Instagram and Apple Music.

Verzuz was created and launched by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, and kicked off amid the pandemic in March of 2020. The live show consiss of two industry titans who compete by playing their best hits, while also celebrating each other’s achievements. The winner is subjective – usually decided by a general consensus on social media – but not announced in an official way.

