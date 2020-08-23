BTS Breaks YouTube Record With Over 100 Million Views in 24 Hours!

BTS is making history!

The massively popular South Korean boy band broke the record for 24 hour debut of a music video on YouTube with their latest single “Dynamite,” released Friday (August 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

“We can confirm that BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100M views with 101.1m views in the first 24 hours,” a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Forbes.

“We can confirm that BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3M peak concurrent [views]. Stay tuned as we confirm final 24hr totals.”

The track is also noteworthy for being the group’s first-ever all-English single. BTS announced the song last month and said they wanted to release a song to give their fans some joy during these difficult times: “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans,” they said. They also opened up about their album plans!

Congratulations to the group and the ARMY!