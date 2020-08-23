Top Stories
Lea Michele &amp; Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Sun, 23 August 2020 at 10:44 am

Chace Crawford Wears a Mask While Grabbing Groceries in LA

Chace Crawford is doing some safe shopping.

The 35-year-old Gossip Girl actor was spotted going grocery shopping on a sunny day on Saturday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

Chace was seen wearing a protective face mask amid the global health crisis.

Earlier in the month, Chace was spotted stepping out in L.A. for a walk with his dog and he put his big muscles on display in a tank top.

It’s clear that Chace has been staying in great shape during the quarantine and he’ll be ready to get back to work on The Boys once production resumes. The Amazon Prime Video series will return for season two next month and a third season has already been confirmed.
