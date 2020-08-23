Top Stories
Lea Michele &amp; Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Sun, 23 August 2020 at 8:44 am

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Chrissy Teigen is still on Judge Jeanine Pirro‘s case!

The 34-year-old Chrissy’s Court star trolled the 69-year-old Fox News TV host with a funny request on Saturday night (August 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

It happened when Chrissy saw Jeanine comparing the Presidential candidates in a clip from her show: “Jeanine: Unlike you Joe [Biden], Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he hasn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family,” the tweet reads.

Jeanine I’ll send you your very own special sexy pics of me if u stop this,” Chrissy hilariously responded.

If you didn’t know, Jeanine was caught looking at Chrissy‘s breasts on her phone in a candid photo, which Chrissy called her out for last month.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Jeanine Pirro

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The lake where Naya Rivera drowned has reopened with new precautions - TMZ
  • The cast of Riverdale will be quarantining before production begins for season five - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa looks unrecognizable - TooFab
  • Madelaine Petsch is supporting her ex - Just Jared Jr