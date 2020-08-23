Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Chrissy Teigen is still on Judge Jeanine Pirro‘s case!

The 34-year-old Chrissy’s Court star trolled the 69-year-old Fox News TV host with a funny request on Saturday night (August 22).

It happened when Chrissy saw Jeanine comparing the Presidential candidates in a clip from her show: “Jeanine: Unlike you Joe [Biden], Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he hasn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family,” the tweet reads.

“Jeanine I’ll send you your very own special sexy pics of me if u stop this,” Chrissy hilariously responded.

If you didn’t know, Jeanine was caught looking at Chrissy‘s breasts on her phone in a candid photo, which Chrissy called her out for last month.