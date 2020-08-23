Top Stories
Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Sun, 23 August 2020 at 12:48 pm

Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Enjoy a Lunch Date at the Park

Henry Golding and Liv Lo are having a cute lunch date together.

The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star and the 35-year-old TV host and workout guru were spotted enjoying a lunch outing together at a local park on Friday (August 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Golding

The two were seen shopping for food wearing face masks amid the pandemic, and then eating on a bench at the local park.

Henry and Liv met on New Year’s Day in 2011, and became engaged in 2015. They wed a year later in Malaysia in 2016.

Henry also stars in movies like The Gentlemen and A Simple Favor, which you can watch right now on VOD or some streaming services. Learn about the new role that he just landed last month!
