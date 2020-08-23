Here's Why A Connecticut Town Renamed Their Sewer Plant In Honor of John Oliver

The town of Danbury, Connecticut has responded to John Oliver‘s dig on their town in a very savage way.

Just last week on his talk show, the 43-year-old host was pointing out how jury selection is still very rigged in the United States and showcased two racially diverse towns in Connecticut to prove his point.

In the segment, John shared that he knew “exactly three things about Danbury. USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — (expletive) you.”

After the segment aired, the Mayor of Danbury, Mark Boughton, took his last sentence to heart and actually renamed the town’s sewage plant in honor of John.

“We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” he said. “Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

You can watch both of Mark and John‘s videos below: