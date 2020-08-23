J Balvin & Roddy Ricch Drop Out of MTV VMAs 2020 Performer Lineup

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Amid reports over the weekend that performers might be dropping out due to COVID-19 safety precautions, both artists are no longer part of the lineup for the event on August 30, via Variety.

“Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing. As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance,” a source told the outlet.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be performing at this year’s VMAs as announced. My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance. My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y’all next year. STAY SAFE,” Roddy wrote on Instagram.

J Balvin has not yet spoke out about the news, but confirmed earlier in the month that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Here’s what reports are saying about the MTV VMAs performers amid the pandemic…