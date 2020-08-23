Jack Whitehall & Girlfriend Roxy Horner Get Hot & Heavy on Greece Vacation

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are definitely feeling the love.

The 32-year-old Bad Education comedian and the 29-year-old model were spotted packing on the PDA while on holiday together on Saturday (August 22) in Naxos, Greece.

The happy couple was seen watching the sunset together and making out while enjoying their romantic getaway on the island of Naxos.

The two were seen showing some PDA earlier on their sunny holiday getaway, spending time away from home following the start of their relationship in lockdown back around April.

News of Jack and Roxy‘s relationship went public in April. The two were seen holding hands while walking around the city.

“Jack and Roxy are enjoying being in isolation together. It’s all very new but they’re in their own little bubble and things are perfect at the moment,” a source told The Sun of their blossoming relationship at the time.