Jeffree Star Goes Viral After Posting Provocative Photo With Mystery Man

Jeffree Star is once again getting everyone talking.

The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics entrepreneur went viral over the weekend after posting a picture of himself in the lap of a mystery man.

“Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year,” Jeffree captioned the photo of himself straddling the mystery man, who is seemingly naked.

At the beginning of 2020, Jeffree confirmed that he and longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt had split after five years of dating in an emotional YouTube video.

