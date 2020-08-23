Top Stories
Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Sun, 23 August 2020

Jennifer Garner Checks Out the Construction on Her New Home

Jennifer Garner is taking a peek at the progress on her new house!

The 48-year-old Alias star was spotted stopping by the construction site of her new home on Saturday (August 22) in Brentwood, Calif.

Jennifer was spotted checking out the progress in a mask amid the pandemic, as well as checking out a classic car on the street before making her way back to her car.

Jennifer recently showed off her fun dance moves in a brand new Instagram video, teaming up with famed ballerina Tiler Peck for the fun dance in her backyard, where the two remained six feet apart for the socially distant workout that featured some very recognizable moves.

If you missed it, Jennifer just recently split from her boyfriend of two years, and was spotted out with a former co-star, which sparked rumors!
