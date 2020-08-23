Julianne Moore Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Bart Freundlich!

Julianne Moore is celebrating her relationship with her husband, Bart Freundlich.

The 59-year-old Still Alice actress celebrated the 17th anniversary of her wedding to the 50-year-old After the Wedding writer and director on Sunday (August 23).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

“I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 – there is no one I’d rather be with everyday. I love you. #anniversary #quarantine,” she captioned a cute photo of the two.

Julianne recently looked back at her movie The Kids Are All Right, ten years after its release. The Oscar-winning actress plays one-half of a lesbian couple in the film. Here’s what she said about if she’d accept the role if the movie were being made today…