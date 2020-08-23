Top Stories
Sun, 23 August 2020 at 2:03 pm

Julianne Moore Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Bart Freundlich!

Julianne Moore Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Bart Freundlich!

Julianne Moore is celebrating her relationship with her husband, Bart Freundlich.

The 59-year-old Still Alice actress celebrated the 17th anniversary of her wedding to the 50-year-old After the Wedding writer and director on Sunday (August 23).

“I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 – there is no one I’d rather be with everyday. I love you. #anniversary #quarantine,” she captioned a cute photo of the two.

Julianne recently looked back at her movie The Kids Are All Right, ten years after its release. The Oscar-winning actress plays one-half of a lesbian couple in the film. Here’s what she said about if she’d accept the role if the movie were being made today…
Photos: Getty Images
