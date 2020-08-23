Top Stories
Justin Townes Earle Dead - Singer-Songwriter Dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle has sadly died.

It was announced on Sunday (August 23) that the singer-songwriter had passed away at the young age of 38.

Justin was the son of singer Steve Earle. His family’s confirmed Justin‘s death in a statement posted on his Instagram.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the statement reads. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin 💔”

The statement concluded with lyrics from Justin‘s 2014 song “Looking for a Place to Land.”

“I’ve crossed oceans/ Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/ I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/ Just looking for a place to land.”

As of right now, the cause of Justin‘s death has not been announced.

Justin is survived by wife Jenn Marie and their 3-year-old daughter Etta St. James.

Our thoughts are with Justin Townes Earle‘s loved ones.
