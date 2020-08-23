Kanye West Returns to L.A. 'to Catch Up as a Family' with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are together again.

The 43-year-old rapper returned home to Los Angeles on Thursday evening (August 20) to reunite with the 39-year-old reality star and their four kids: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them,” a source shared with People. “They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family.”

Kanye and Kim‘s marriage has been strained for the past few months after he announced he was running for president, while also revealing deeply personal family details with the public.

Not long ago, Kim explained that Kanye is going through a bipolar disorder episode.

Earlier this month, Kanye, Kim, and the kids traveled to the Dominican Republic to “save” on their marriage. When they returned to the states, Kim and the kids went home to L.A. while Kanye went to their ranch in Wyoming to continue working on his presidential campaign.