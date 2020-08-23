Kellyanne Conway Announces She's Leaving Her White House Job

Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House.

The 53-year-old Counselor to President Trump announced on Sunday evening (August 23) that she is leaving her position at the end of this month to focus on her family.

“The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President,” Kellyanne started her statement, which she shared on Twitter. “It’s been heady. It’s been humbling.”

Kellyanne also revealed that her husband George Conway will also be stepping away from his job The Lincoln Project.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Kellyanne wrote. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Ahead of Kellyanne‘s statement, George announced his departure, tweeting, “So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

Kellyanne‘s announcement comes after the couple’s daughter Claudia, 15, announced she was “officially pushing for emancipation.” Claudia has been very vocal in her criticism about Trump.

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans,” Kellyanne concluded. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Kellyanne served as Trump‘s campaign manager during the 2016 Presidential Election and then was appointed to Counselor after he won.

As of right now, Kellyanne Conway is still expected to speak during the Republican National Convention next week.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020