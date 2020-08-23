Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter Claudia is looking to remove herself from her family.

The 15-year-old daughter of the 53-year-old counselor to President Trump, who has gone viral in recent weeks for disavowing her mother’s work for the President, is “officially pushing for emancipation,” she wrote on Saturday (August 22).

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” she wrote on Twitter.

“my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen,” she also wrote.

She also clarified that her desire for emancipation did not directly have to do with her mother’s job.

“y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse,” she continued.

