Sun, 23 August 2020 at 9:40 am
Kim Kardashian Is Looking to Tackle This Part of the Beauty Industry Next...
- Kim Kardashian files documents to lock in the rights to a brand name, suggesting she’s ready to tackle a new part of the beauty industry…- TMZ
- David Dobrik made a shocking revelation about his YouTube revenue. – Just Jared Jr
- Whoa, Colin Farrell is unrecognizable. – TooFab
- Is Meghan Markle causing controversy? – Celebitchy
- Drew Barrymore addresses a crazy rumor… – DListed
- Get ready for the all-new Batwoman! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Newsies