Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Lea Michele is a mother!

The 33-year-old Glee alum and her 37-year-old business owner husband welcomed a baby boy on August 20, a source confirmed to People on Sunday (August 23).

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far,” the source told the outlet of the couple’s first child together.

Lea and Zandy were first linked back in July of 2017, and he proposed to her in April of 2018. In March of 2019, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friend and family in Northern California.

While she has been pretty silent on social media, Lea had been sharing some photos on Instagram with no captions. The other day, she shared a photo of just her baby bump with her hand resting on top.

Congratulations to the happy couple!