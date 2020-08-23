Lea Michele & Zandy Reich Reveal The Name of Their New Baby Boy

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have just revealed the name of their newborn baby boy.

People just revealed that Lea and Zandy, who have been married since 2019, named their baby Ever Leo.

The couple welcomed their baby on Friday, August 20, and the new family shared that they’re “extremely grateful.”

A source also shared that the newborn has “been an easy baby so far.”

Lea and Zandy announced they were expecting their first child together back in May, as she showed off her baby bump in a cute Instagram photo.

Just recently, the twosome were seen on a walk just days before Leo was born.

Lea and Zandy were first linked back in July of 2017, and he proposed to her in April of 2018. In March of 2019, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with friend and family in Northern California.