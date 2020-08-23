Top Stories
Sun, 23 August 2020 at 4:47 pm

Lili Reinhart Arrives in Vancouver to Work on 'Riverdale'

Lili Reinhart is getting back to work.

The 23-year-old actress was spotted signing autographs after arriving to start work on the new season of Riverdale on Sunday (August 23) in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Lili was seen wearing an “Inclushion” tee and wearing a face mask amid the pandemic as she signed photos. Her dog Milo was very popular with the waiting fans!

Her co-star and ex Cole Sprouse recently confirmed he and Lili Reinhart are indeed broken up after months of speculation. The admission came just one day after fans believed Lili confirmed their breakup, despite her saying her quotes were taken out of context.

It was reported that they split during the pandemic, but nothing was ever confirmed until now.

Lili recently spoke out about coming out as bisexual amid the Black Lives Matter protests.
