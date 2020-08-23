Paul Wesley Looks Hot Going Shirtless at the Beach!
Paul Wesley is showing off his hot bod!
The 38-year-old actor and director spent the day soaking up the sun at the beach on Saturday (August 22) in Malibu, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Wesley
Paul looked fit going shirtless for a run along the beach before heading into the ocean to cool down.
Joining Paul at the beach was wife Ines de Ramon, who showed off her hot bod in a leopard-print bikini.
While they were there, Ines took to Instagram to share a photo while cuddling up with their dog Greg.
“With my Greggie 🖤” Ines captioned the below photo.
If you missed it, Nina Dobrev answered a question about Vampire Diaries – and her response is going viral!
35+ pictures inside of Paul Wesley at the beach in Malibu..