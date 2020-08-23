Robert Pattinson Is Ready to Get Back to Work on 'The Batman'!

Robert Pattinson is excited to get back to work.

The 34-year-old actor made a surprise appearance during the virtual DC Comics FanDome event on Saturday (August 22).

“As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I’m very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character I’ve always been a massive fan,” Robert said to fans.

“I’m not really allowed to share anything, so I’m going to hand it over to the great Matt Reeves who’s somewhere around here, and he can determine what can and can’t be talked about,” he added, teasing a surprise on the way – which turned out the be the thrilling first trailer!

If you haven’t yet, watch the exciting The Batman trailer, which has no set release date yet.

