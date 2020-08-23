Rose McGowan Hits Back at Alyssa Milano, Claims She Made 'Charmed' Set 'Toxic AF'

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano‘s Twitter feud is heating up.

It all started on Friday (August 21) when Alyssa, 47, called out her former Charmed co-star for falsely claiming that the Democrats have achieved nothing for the country.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets,” Alyssa wrote along with a thread of tweets of things that Democrats have done for the United States.

Rose, 46, then hit back at Alyssa on Twitter, claiming she “stole” the Me Too movement, while also claiming she made the Charmed set a “toxic” work environment.

“1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con’t)” Rose first tweeted.

“2) You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s–t!’” Rose continued. “Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f–king fraud.”

Rose then uploaded a clip from her 2018 with Nightline, where she said she wasn’t a fan of Alyssa‘s, adding, “I don’t like her… ’cause I think she’s a lie.”

In response the clip, Alyssa tweeted, “Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F–ck off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

This isn’t the first time Rose and Alyssa feuded on social media. Earlier this year, Alyssa explained why she had been silent on the allegations against Joe Biden and then Rose went after her.

