Ryan Lochte Recovering After Appendicitis Surgery

Ryan Lochte is on the mend.

The 36-year-old Olympic swimmer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday (August 22) to reveal that he had to undergo appendicitis surgery.

“Wish me luck,” Ryan captioned the first selfie from his hospital bed while wearing a black face mask.

Ryan also shared a clip of his “moral support my boo” wife Kayla sitting at his bedside.

After the surgery, Ryan shared a video with breathing tubes in his nose and his eyes barely open, letting fans know that the surgery was a success.

“Hey everyone, surgery went amazing. I’m all good — I feel great right now,” Ryan said as he smiled at the camera, next showing a glimpse of his “post-surgery meal” of steak, french fries and a Caesar salad.

Ryan and Kayla married in January 2018 and share two kids: son Caiden, 3, and daughter Liv, 14 months.

We’re glad to hear Ryan Lochte is doing ok!