The Office's Brian Baumgartner Pitched This Relationship To Writers But It Never Happened

Brian Baumgartner was really hoping that Kevin and Erin could be a couple on The Office.

In a recent episode of his The Oral History of ‘The Office’ podcast, the actor opened up about his pitch to the writers about the could-be couple, with guest Ellie Kemper.

“Do you know that I pitched Kevin and Erin getting together?” Brian told her, to which she replied, “I think that would be a pretty reasonable relationship.”

He added, “I went up to the writers’ room, and I said, ‘If Kevin could mature just a little, there was something about their energy that I thought was right. Their energies matched in a weird way.’”

Ellie agreed, saying, “That actually makes perfect sense to me. I love that pitch.”

“Sadly,” Brian said, “we never got to witness the great love story that Kevin and Erin could have been.”

Ellie did open up about Erin’s actual relationship on the series with Andy, admitting that it didn’t make sense to her.

“I never thought [Andy and Erin were a good match],” Ellie shared. “I felt like Andy was a bit too childish. He wasn’t ready to take care of Erin. Erin was ready to take care of Andy, but I felt that it was uneven in that respect.”

