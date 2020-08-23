This Star 'Fully Expects' Justin & Hailey Bieber to Have a Baby Next Year!

A baby Bieber might be on the way very soon – at least this star hopes so!

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Sunday (August 23) to share a photo of himself holding new niece Iris, who is the daughter of wife Hailey‘s older sister Alaia Baldwin and husband Andrew Aronow.

“My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness [sic] the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!” the 26-year-old singer captioned the below pic of him going shirtless while holding the newborn.

Dwayne Johnson then took to the comments to say that he “fully expects” Justin and the 23-year-old model to have a baby in 2021.

“This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021. 😉👊🏾” Dwayne wrote.

Also pictured inside: Justin and Hailey Bieber stepping out for the afternoon on Sunday (August 23) in Studio City, Calif.