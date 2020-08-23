Zendaya Plans To 'Pull A Look' For Virtual Emmy Awards 2020

Despite the 2020 Emmy Awards going virtual this year, Zendaya still plans to dress up.

The 23-year-old Euphoria star and first time nominee opened up about her intent to show off her Emmy look straight from her living room in a recent interview.

“I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya shared. “It’ll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”

The Television Academy did send a memo to nominees about attire, allowing for them to wear “designer pajamas” if they wanted to.

“If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!,” the memo reads. “We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort — where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.”

Last year, Zendaya wore a gorgeous Vera Wang emerald dress, before changing into an Alexandre Vauthier dress for the HBO reception afterwards.