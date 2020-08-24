45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

It has been over five months since people started to quarantine and maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic and there have been lots of breakups in that period of time.

While the quarantine can’t be blamed for all of the splits, we’ve counted 45 celeb couples whose breakups have been announced in the past five months.

The slideshow that we have created goes in chronological order from the most recent breakups – which include Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown, and the latest breakup for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick – to some of the earlier ones from March.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the celeb couples who have split up recently…