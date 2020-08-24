Ariel Winter Rocks Red Hot Bikini at the Beach With Boyfriend Luke Benward

Ariel Winter shows off her curves in a cute red bikini and pink cover up while hanging out at the beach in over the weekend in Laguna Beach, Calif.

The 22-year-old actress was seen getting out of the hot sun and into the shade, where she got a neck massage from boyfriend Luke Benward.

During the beach outing, Ariel and Luke celebrated Chris Galya‘s birthday.

“Happy birthday @chrisgalya !!!!!!!!!!! We love you so much !!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story, and mentioned they had made Salmon cakes and broccoli enemas for him.

After chilling out with her friends, Ariel put on her mask as she went to get some refreshments.

Late last month, Ariel and Luke were seen sharing a sweet kiss through their masks while out with some other friends.