Artem Chigvintsev Is Returning to 'DWTS' After Being Let Go Last Season

Artem Chigvintsev is set to return to Dancing with the Stars‘ 29th season, set to air on September 14, 2020!

The pro dancer was actually cut from the show’s lineup last year – along with pro Sharna Burgess. This year, however, they are both back in the lineup and fans are thrilled.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America this morning.

The 14 other pro dancers who will be competing this season were revealed last week (and Artem wasn’t originally on the list.)

Sharna and Artem were among the four DWTS mainstays who were fired since last year (and now they’re both back!)