Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 10:28 am

Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' Music Video Co-Stars Blue Ivy Carter & Many More Celebs!

Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' Music Video Co-Stars Blue Ivy Carter & Many More Celebs!

Beyonce‘s video for her song “Brown Skin Girl” has been released, and it co-stars her daughter Blue Ivy Carter among lots of other stars!

Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid are also featured in the amazing, six-minute long video. Jenn Nkiru directed the video, and many are wondering when it was actually filmed (pre-pandemic or more recently).

About the project, Beyonce said, “It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

Watch the music video for “Brown Skin Girl” below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter, Music, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr