Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl' Music Video Co-Stars Blue Ivy Carter & Many More Celebs!

Beyonce‘s video for her song “Brown Skin Girl” has been released, and it co-stars her daughter Blue Ivy Carter among lots of other stars!

Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid are also featured in the amazing, six-minute long video. Jenn Nkiru directed the video, and many are wondering when it was actually filmed (pre-pandemic or more recently).

About the project, Beyonce said, “It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

Watch the music video for “Brown Skin Girl” below…