CBS' 'Love Island' 2020: Meet the 11 Contestants for Season 2!

The second season of CBS’ version of Love Island is premiering TONIGHT (August 24) and we have the scoop on the 11 hot singles who will be featured this year.

The show usually takes place on an island, but because of the pandemic, CBS is filming this year at a resort in Las Vegas.

Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

After the two-hour season premiere, the show will air nightly, with hour-long episodes and a two-hour recap show each Saturday rounding up the best moments of the week, plus behind-the-scenes clips and interviews.

Arielle Vanderberg returns to host and Matthew Hoffman returns to narrate.

Click inside to meet all of the contestants…

Meet the 11 contestants below!

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Occupation: Promotions

Current city: Lapeer, Michigan

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Occupation: Student

Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona

Zodiac sign: Leo

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Current city: Boca Raton, Florida

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

James McCool

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Current city: Winchester, Virginia

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Occupation: Student

Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer

Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Occupation: Auditor

Current city: Pittsburgh, PA

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Occupation: Shopping Channel Model

Current city: Brielle, New Jersey

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 22

Occupation: Sales Manager

Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah

Zodiac sign: Leo

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Occupation: Legal secretary

Current city: Sacramento, California

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Occupation: Retail Sales Associate

Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi

Zodiac sign: Capricorn