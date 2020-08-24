Top Stories
Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 5:42 pm

CBS' 'Love Island' 2020: Meet the 11 Contestants for Season 2!

The second season of CBS’ version of Love Island is premiering TONIGHT (August 24) and we have the scoop on the 11 hot singles who will be featured this year.

The show usually takes place on an island, but because of the pandemic, CBS is filming this year at a resort in Las Vegas.

Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

After the two-hour season premiere, the show will air nightly, with hour-long episodes and a two-hour recap show each Saturday rounding up the best moments of the week, plus behind-the-scenes clips and interviews.

Arielle Vanderberg returns to host and Matthew Hoffman returns to narrate.

Click inside to meet all of the contestants…

Meet the 11 contestants below!

Kaitlynn Anderson
Age: 27
Occupation: Promotions
Current city: Lapeer, Michigan
Zodiac sign: Gemini

Mackenzie Dipman
Age: 24
Occupation: Student
Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona
Zodiac sign: Leo

Tre Forte
Age: 25
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Boca Raton, Florida
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

James McCool
Age: 27
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Winchester, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini

Johnny Middlebrooks
Age: 22
Occupation: Student
Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini

Justine Ndiba
Age: 27
Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer
Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces

Connor Trott
Age: 23
Occupation: Auditor
Current city: Pittsburgh, PA
Zodiac sign: Cancer

Moira Tumas
Age: 28
Occupation: Shopping Channel Model
Current city: Brielle, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces

Carrington Rodriguez
Age: 22
Occupation: Sales Manager
Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah
Zodiac sign: Leo

Cely Vazquez
Age: 24
Occupation: Legal secretary
Current city: Sacramento, California
Zodiac sign: Gemini

Jeremiah White
Age: 22
Occupation: Retail Sales Associate
Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Photos: CBS
