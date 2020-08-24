Top Stories
Chace Crawford & Miles Teller Play Round of Golf Together!

Chace Crawford & Miles Teller Play Round of Golf Together!

Chace Crawford and Miles Teller are golfing buds!

The 35-year-old Gossip Girl actor met up with the 33-year-old Whiplash actor for a round of golf at a golf course on Sunday afternoon (August 23) in Glendale, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford

Chace and Miles were joined by an instructor as they practiced hitting a couple golf balls around on the green before they started playing a game.

The guys’ golf outing comes a day after Chace was spotted stocking up on some groceries while out in Los Angeles.

It’s clear that Chace has been staying in great shape during the quarantine and he’ll be ready to get back to work on The Boys once production resumes. The Amazon Prime Video series will return for season two next month and a third season has already been confirmed.
Photos: Backgrid USA
