Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche & Carole Baskin Reportedly In Talks To Join 'DWTS'

Three more star have been revealed to be in talks to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

E! is reporting that Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche and Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin are all being considered to join the cast.

The full cast is expected to be announced on Wednesday, September 2 on Good Morning America.

Earlier today, it was reported that Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean had also joined the cast as well. You can see his teaser video about some big announcement here!

The pros for season 29, including Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd and Keo Motsepe, have to follow a brand new rule.

