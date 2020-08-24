Top Stories
45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 8:24 pm

Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche & Carole Baskin Reportedly In Talks To Join 'DWTS'

Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche & Carole Baskin Reportedly In Talks To Join 'DWTS'

Three more star have been revealed to be in talks to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

E! is reporting that Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche and Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin are all being considered to join the cast.

The full cast is expected to be announced on Wednesday, September 2 on Good Morning America.

Earlier today, it was reported that Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean had also joined the cast as well. You can see his teaser video about some big announcement here!

The pros for season 29, including Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd and Keo Motsepe, have to follow a brand new rule.

Stay tuned for more Dancing With The Stars intel!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Netflix
Posted to: Anne Heche, Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr