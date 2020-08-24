Top Stories
See What Trended on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 11:35 pm

'Cocaine' Trends on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

“Cocaine” is one of the top trends on Twitter, just moments after Donald Trump Jr. gave his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The 42-year-old son of the President of the United States spoke live from the Mellon Auditorium on Monday night (August 24) in Washington, D.C.

During his speech, Don Jr. attacked the “radical left” and showed his support for his father, but there are a lot of people on Twitter that had criticism for his speech.

Also speaking during the RNC was Don‘s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who gave a very forceful speech in which she seemed to be screaming at the audience. See how people are reacting to that speech.

You can watch Don Jr.‘s speech below and read on for reactions to “cocaine” trending after the speech.

Click inside to read what people are saying about “cocaine” trending…

Read what people are saying about the “cocaine” trend below.
