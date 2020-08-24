Top Stories
Mon, 24 August 2020 at 7:12 pm

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Play With Their New Puppy On The Beach

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Play With Their New Puppy On The Beach

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid play around with their adorable new puppy while walking on the sandy beach over the weekend in Malibu, Calif.

The cute couple held hands while strolling with the new dog, named Dexter, and some more of their friends after some water adventures.

Earlier in the day, Dua and Anwar were seen boogie boarding out in the ocean water and shared a few kisses there.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

Over the weekend, Dua and Anwar were seen having even more fun in the water with their pals.

Check out all the pics of Anwar and Dua in their wetsuits here!

Just recently, Dua was seen out to lunch wearing a pair of pants with a butterfly on them.
