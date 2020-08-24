Top Stories
45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 9:13 pm

Emilia Clarke Buys a Magazine for Charity After Stopping by Grocery Store

Emilia Clarke Buys a Magazine for Charity After Stopping by Grocery Store

Emilia Clarke gives her credit card to a vendor standing outside a grocery store while purchasing a charity magazine on Monday (August 24) in London, England.

The 33-year-old Game of Thrones actress did some food shopping at Planet Organic and she decided to support the charity on her way out of the store.

“The Big Issue” magazine launched in 1991 in response to the growing number of rough sleepers on the streets of London, by offering people the opportunity to earn a legitimate income through selling a magazine to the public. The mission of the magazine is to dismantle poverty by creating opportunity, through self-help, social trading and business solutions.

Emilia is back in London after a vacation to Italy earlier this month. We have tons of photos of her with friends on that trip!

50+ pictures inside of Emilia Clarke going grocery shopping…

Just Jared on Facebook
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 01
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 02
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 03
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 04
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 05
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 06
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 07
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 08
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 09
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 10
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 11
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 12
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 13
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 14
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 15
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 16
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 17
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 18
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 19
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 20
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 21
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 22
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 23
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 24
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 25
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 26
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 27
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 28
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 29
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 30
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 31
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 32
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 33
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 34
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 35
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 36
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 37
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 38
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 39
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 40
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 41
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 42
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 43
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 44
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 45
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 46
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 47
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 48
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 49
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 50
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 51
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 52
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 53
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 54
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 55
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 56
emilia clarke buys magazine for charity 57

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Emilia Clarke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr