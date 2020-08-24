Top Stories
Gabrielle Union Says Her 'America's Got Talent' Exit Was Her Hardest Time in Hollywood

Gabrielle Union revealed that her America’s Got Talent exit was her hardest moment in the industry so far.

“Probably the ‘AGT’…it all was so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary. That would be probably the hardest part (of my time in the industry),” Gabrielle told USA Today.

If you missed it, following reports last year that America’s Got Talent fostered a toxic workplace environment that caused Gabrielle to complain, she then filed a discrimination complaint earlier this year.

At the time of the original 2019 complaint NBCUniversal and series producer FremantleMedia responded to the allegations by saying, “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”
