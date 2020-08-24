Gigi Hadid Wishes 'Sister' Dua Lipa a Happy Birthday!

Gigi Hadid is sending her love to Dua Lipa on her 25th birthday!

The 25-year-old pregnant model took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (August 22) to wish Dua a happy birthday. If you didn’t know, Dua is dating Gigi‘s younger brother Anwar Hadid.

“HAPPY BDAY DEXTER’S MOM @dualipa,” Gigi wrote, referencing Dua and Anwar‘s newly adopted dog Dexter. “You’re a special one & deserve the best. love u sister.”

Dua has become close with Anwar‘s family, including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid. Earlier during the pandemic, the couple spent some time quarantining at Anwar’s mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania.

Back in May, Dua chatted about Gigi‘s pregnancy, saying she’s excited to become an “auntie.”

